Supreme Court ruling could allow Trump to remove leaders of independent federal agencies

The Supreme Court on Monday appeared ready to side with the Trump administration in a case that could dramatically reshape the balance of power between the presidency and federal independent agencies — and potentially affect D.C.’s unique court system.

Big picture view:

For nearly a century, Congress has created "independent agencies," such as the EPA and FTC, to make expert, nonpartisan decisions about everything from clean air and drinking water to mortgage rules.

These agencies carry out executive power but their leaders cannot be fired by the president without cause. The Trump administration wants that to change.

The case centers on former President Trump’s attempt to fire Democratic FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter. His lawyers argue that agency heads must be removable at will in order for the president to execute the laws.

"Ultimately, he needs to be able to remove those folks,"' said Mark Chenoweth with the New Civil Liberties Alliance. "If someone doesn’t want to do your bidding and you can’t remove them, then you’re not able to supervise them."

Supporters say this would increase political accountability — voters could simply replace a president whose policy decisions they dislike.

The other side:

Challengers warn that eliminating independence could destabilize a system that has existed since the nation’s founding. They argue the president could sweep out career scientists, economists and policy experts in favor of loyalists.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson echoed this concern during oral arguments, saying, "So having a president come in and fire all the scientists and the doctors and the economists and the PhDs, ,and replacing them with loyalists and people who don't know anything is actually not in the best interest of the citizens of the United States. This is what I think Congress's policy decision is when it says that these certain agencies we're not going to make directly accountable to the President."

A ruling for Trump would mark one of the most significant shifts in presidential power in modern history — curtailing protections for dozens of federal agencies that regulate everything from Wall Street to environmental standards.

The difference in D.C.:

Justice Brett Kavanaugh raised a specific concern about the District of Columbia’s courts.

D.C.’s judicial system is created by Congress rather than the Constitution. Experts say the Court may sidestep this question for now. "The nature of Article I courts and the DC courts came up by a few justices. And I think justices are worried that a broad decision here would undermine the current status of these DC courts. I'd be surprised if the decision reached that," said Brent Skorup of the Cato Institute.

The Court’s decision is expected to have sweeping consequences — whether it upholds the current structure of American governance or redefines presidential authority for decades to come.