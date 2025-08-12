Authorities are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 11400 block of Laurel Bowie Road.

Police say officers responded to the scene around 12:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a collision.

Fatal crash under investigation in Bowie (Prince George's County Police Department)

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PG Crime Solvers or submit a tip anonymously through the P3 Tips app.