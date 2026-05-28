First responders transported after ambulance crash in Prince George’s County

Four people were transported after an ambulance and another vehicle collided Thursday morning in Prince George’s County, officials said.

The crash was reported around 7:12 a.m. near Addison Road and Ronald Road in the Walker Mill area. Two Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department personnel and two men from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Officials said all injuries were serious but not life‑threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.