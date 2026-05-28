Metro cracks down on bus fare evasion

The Brief Rail fare evasion dropped to about 4.8% after gate upgrades. Metrobus fare evasion reached 69.4% from last July through March. A Thursday news conference will outline Metro’s next steps.



Metro is stepping up its efforts to curb fare evasion, with agency leaders outlining a new plan to address what they call a very expensive issue.

Metro recently invested millions in upgraded station gates, and officials say those improvements are working. Rail fare evasion has dropped significantly, now at about 4.8%, an 82% decrease attributed in part to the new gates. But the issue remains severe on Metrobus.

WMATA Metro Bus

Data presented at a May 14 Metro meeting showed bus fare evasion at 69.4% from last July through March. Officials say the high rate represents both a safety concern and a major financial hit, with Metrobus fare evasion costing the agency an estimated $50 million.

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday to outline the next steps. Metro leaders say one challenge is behavior that began during the pandemic, when bus service was free. In some cases, passengers are also confused by certain regional services that remain free and overlap with Metrobus lines.

WMATA Metro Bus

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said confusion alone doesn’t explain the problem and called for better regional coordination.

Law enforcement’s ability to address fare evasion also varies by region, and Metro notes that bus fare evasion rates are worse in D.C. and Maryland than in Virginia.