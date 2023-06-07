Farmers markets in the DC area

As the air gets warmer and the days grow longer, the people of the D.C. area are looking to rein in the summer season by spending more time outdoors with nature. Farmers markets can bring locally sourced produce and fresh vegetables to a D.C. neighborhood near you.

The Dupont Circle farmers market is located in the heart of Washington D.C’s most lively neighborhoods. During the peak season, there are more than 50 farmers selling organic fruits, vegetables, pastured meat, poultry and eggs, artisanal breads and pastries, and District-made spirits and beers.

January 1 - December 31 | Sundays 8:30 a.m -1:30 p.m

1600 20th St NW Washington, DC 20009

Union Market is an indoor/outdoor market located near the National Mall. It contains more than 35 independent food merchants combining small businesses with highly recognized brands within the Union Market District. From La Cosecha, a contemporary Latin American marketplace to District Donuts, there is something for everyone to eat at Union Market. Up the Instagramable stairwell is an open rooftop bar with panoramic city views and ample outdoor seating that makes this market the perfect summer night spot.

Year-round | Monday - Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Sunday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

1309 5th St NE Washington, D.C. 20002

If you live near the GW campus, definitely check out this cute little market conveniently located steps away from the Metro. You can stop on your way home from work to talk to the local farmers about the locally grown goods and produce this market offers. Good news for GW students: you can spend your GWorld meal plan cards at the farmers market!

Wednesdays 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. | Winter Hours: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

901 23rd St NW Washington, DC 20052

Eastern Market is considered to be one of D.C.’s oldest markets! From Tuesday to Sunday, visitors can enter the South Hall Market to find meat, pasta and baked goods. Local artists sell handmade crafts and antiques on Saturdays and Sundays. Farmers set up open-air stands of produce and allow visitors to sample their fruit as they browse the rows and rows of brightly colored strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers and other produce in the marketplace.

Indoor Market: Tuesday to Saturday – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Outdoor Markets: Farmers Market – Breakdown at 3:30 p.m.

Arts and Crafts Market – Breakdown at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: 12 p.m – 4 p.m.

225 7th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

The Arlington Market is one of the largest markets in the region, celebrating locally-sourced food. You can find anything from farmstead goat cheese to pastured bison in this marketplace. The market is convenient and practical, a place you can find all your groceries and more. It's a great place to get to know members of your community better and the farmers within it.

January 7 – December 30

Saturdays 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Winter Hours January through March: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

1400 N Courthouse Rd Arlington, VA 22201

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market offers locally-sourced foods and supports the community. The vendors are primarily from Rockingham and adjacent counties. If you want to support your local farmers and eat freshly sourced produce check out this market in Virginia!



Summer Hours: Saturdays and Tuesdays from April through Thanksgiving 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Winter Hours: December through March 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Georgetown welcomes all locals and visitors, since 1973, to their outdoor flea market that sells antiques, vintage items and collectibles.

1819 35th St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Sunday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.





