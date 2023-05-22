Fans upset after Anuel AA cancels show; trash Capital One Arena

Fans erupted in anger after rapper Anuel AA canceled his show last minute at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Fans waited more than 3 hours only to be told that Anuel AA was facing a travel challenge and couldn't make it.

A viral TikTok video shows damage taking place at the arena - and reports note that fans ripped monitors off walls, threw chairs from the balcony and caused other damage.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, who operates Capital One Arena provided this in a statement to FOX 5 DC:

"Capital One Arena staff were made aware late on Saturday night that the artist was experiencing unforeseen travel issues. The decision was made to postpone the concert as it was expected that the artist would be arriving near midnight before hitting the stage, severely hampering the thousands of fans and staff who relied on the Metro to return home, as last trains departed at 12:45am. We began the process of notifying fans and directing them to the outside of the building. We understand the frustration of fans who were disappointed and inconvenienced. The safety of our fans and staff are our top priority and we do not condone any aggressive actions taken as a result of this unfortunate circumstance. There will be more information from the promoter in the coming days."