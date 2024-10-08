Fans react to 'Love is Blind' DC Season 7

The first six episodes of Love is Blind have been released on Netflix and fans have flooded social media with their predictions and theories.

This D.C. cast features 29 singles — 15 women and 14 men — and their careers range from lawyers, consultants and even veterans. Despite having struggles with casting, the show managed to select 29 singles to enter the pods and find their true love. Although several DMV fans say the cast does not feel like D.C.

After the first six episodes, fans have learned new information and are beginning to ask a number of questions. One being, whether Tyler Francis is the father of three kids?

Multiple TikTok creators have created a timeline with pictures of Francis with young children around the holidays, text messages, and even comments from people claiming to personally know him and confirm the allegations. Although Francis has not confirmed or addressed any of the rumors.

Fans are wondering how well Ashley Adionser knows her fiance and how much of this was shared with her, if any?

Several fans have begun taking sides and predictions on which couple will make it to the altar and who will be to blame if they don't. While others are loving the love and rooting for their favorite couple.

Many fans have called Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy's relationship awkward and even saying the two lack chemistry. The two called off their engagement shortly after exiting the pods and were not included in the couple's trip to Mexico, raising a number of questions. The producers of the show shared a statement in regard to the exclusion.

"Brittany and Leo were not one of the six couples chosen by producers to continue their journey in Mexico," a card shown midway through the fifth episode read. "They took their own trip to Mexico and broke off their engagement weeks later."

Fans are patiently waiting for the remainder of the season episodes to be released on Wednesday, October 9.