Fans disappointed after hamstring injury forces Messi to miss match in DC

It was a highly anticipated sporting event in the District of Columbia: Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami visited D.C. United at Audi Field Saturday.

A few weeks ago, the secondary ticket market had the cheapest seats north of $200. The reason why: Lionel Messi.

He’s won a World Cup, eight B’allon d’Or trophies (given to the best soccer player in Europe) and countless other accolades.

Fans in the district were excited to see Messi play after missing the opportunity last year when he joined the club after Miami played their lone game of the year at Audi Field. But Messi’s right hamstring had other plans.

Messi did not make it onto the field, and best FOX 5 could tell, did not make the trip to D.C. due to a leg injury.

Even still, it was hard to look around Audi Field before the game Saturday without noticing a Messi jersey.

"I’m excited because it’s my first game at a soccer stadium but I’m disappointed because he won’t be playing today," Aarav Shah said. Shah and his dad drove from York, Pa. to be at Audi Field.

Anish Shah paid for the tickets as a birthday gift to his son.

"We bought it in the very early phase when, obviously, we were expecting Messi to play. But it’s ok," Shah said, "It’s good weather, good turnout, so we’re hoping to have a good game here."

That mix of sadness from fans with ‘injuries happen,' was prevalent.

Paula Cortez also bought tickets as a birthday gift for her son.

"It was his birthday, so we were…we had paid for every expensive tickets. Which I’m now like ‘uh! He’s not going to show up!’ It’s fine. It’s all about soccer, and at the end of the day it’s, we’re supporting them. It Is what it is," Cortez said.

Jay Nejfelt turned 8 on Saturday, and also kept a positive disposition.

"And what was going through your mind when your dad told you, hey, Messi might not be playing today?" Fox 5 asked Nejfelt.

"I was ok with it," Nejfelt said, "Because it isn’t like the whole team’s gone."

D.C. United fans were happy to see this much energy for a game this early in the season.

"You know, I love Messi. He’s a great player. I’m still here to support D.C. United. But I’m glad people are coming here to see the games," said Mike Limarzi, a season ticket holder.

Inter Miami comported itself just fine on this spring Saturday, scoring three unanswered goals after an early D.C. United score.

This was Inter Miami’s lone trip to D.C. this year.