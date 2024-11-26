Family of woman hit, killed on Prince George's County highway speaks out

The family of a Prince George’s County mother is speaking out after she was hit and killed while crossing the street last Friday night off Indian Head Highway.

Police are still searching for the driver who did not stop.

Loretta Canter Andrews of Accokeek was a mother of three and a grandmother of three.

The family tells FOX 5 that the 41-year-old had just gotten out of a car and had decided to walk home just before 10 p.m. Friday night. She was just a minute away from her house when she was hit.

It was a heartbreaking shock for the entire family especially just days before the holidays. Her son, TJ Andrews tells FOX 5 she was extremely compassionate, took care of the elderly including veterans doing in home health care.

"She was a very caring person," he said. "She wasn’t just a mom, but a best friend."

She raised the kids in Tennessee but had been living in Accoceek for about a decade.

Prince George’s County patrol officers found her on the roadway in the area of Indian Head Highway and Farmington Road after being struck by a car as she was crossing the street on the busy road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stretch of road where the incident happened is informally known as the highway of death and speed has always been an issue.

It’s still not exactly sure what happened — was it speeding? Did someone pass a red light? All of that remains under investigation.

The family feels they’re not getting any answers. They’re still waiting on surveillance camera footage.

Police are not releasing any vehicle description at this time but they are urging anyone who may have seen something to come forward.