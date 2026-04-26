Family warnings, weapons details emerge in White House dinner shooting

The Brief Investigators are examining new details about the suspected gunman in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident. Authorities say he may have left behind a manifesto and had expressed political grievances targeting President Donald Trump. The suspect's sister reportedly told investigators he had become increasingly radical and had purchased multiple firearms that were stored at a family home.



New details are emerging about the suspected gunman who sparked panic during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, as investigators work to understand what led up to the incident.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California. Sources say Allen may have left behind a manifesto outlining his intentions, including rhetoric critical of President Donald Trump.

What we know:

Investigators are now focusing on Allen’s background and possible warning signs.

According to sources, he has a sister in Rockville, Maryland, who has been questioned. When approached at her apartment by FOX 5 DC, she declined to speak publicly. However, she reportedly told investigators her brother had become increasingly radical in recent months, often talking about doing "something" to fix problems in the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump posted to social media a photo of law enforcement detaining a suspect following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., United States, on the night of April 25, 2026. The suspect, Expand

She also reportedly told authorities that Allen had purchased two handguns and a shotgun, which he stored at their parents’ home without their knowledge. Investigators say he regularly trained at a shooting range.

The incident unfolded Saturday night as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was underway inside the Washington Hilton. Officials say Allen rushed a Secret Service checkpoint while armed and opened fire. Agents responded immediately, tackling him and stopping the attack before further harm could be done.

What they're saying:

Residents in nearby communities told FOX 5 DC that the incident reflects growing concerns about partisan violence.

"I feel a little disturbed. I think it's a sign of growing political violence," Rockville resident Sobir Kurbinov said.

Another resident, Ron Bell, expressed relief that no one was seriously hurt but questioned how the suspect was able to get so close while armed.

"I’m glad everyone is okay, but I do think it's odd that somebody with a shotgun, a handgun and knives can run through and not get shot," Bell said. "I just think this is the moment we get to decide who we choose to be. Are we united or not?"

Overnight, the FBI and local law enforcement secured Allen’s home in California as the investigation continues.

What's next:

Authorities say more details are expected as formal charges are filed.