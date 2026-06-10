Man charged in road rage incident on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

The Brief Maryland State Police charged 21-year-old Darius Bryant in connection with a road rage shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway that injured a driver. Investigators used dashcam footage to identify Bryant, and a loaded firearm was recovered when he was stopped in Washington, D.C. Bryant faces attempted murder and related charges and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.



A Prince George’s County man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an alleged road rage shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway that left another driver wounded, according to Maryland State Police.

What we know:

Maryland State Police have charged 21-year-old Darius Bryant, of Prince George’s County, in connection with the shooting.

Bryant is facing attempted murder and other related charges.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on northbound Maryland Route 295 near the Arundel Mills Boulevard exit in Anne Arundel County.

Police say the victim was driving a white Dodge van when gunfire struck the driver’s side of the vehicle.

A passenger was also inside the van at the time but was not injured.

The victim drove himself to a nearby medical facility before being transported to a trauma center, where he continues to receive treatment.

Dig deeper:

After receiving the report, Maryland State Police obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and reviewed dashcam video provided by the victim.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., U.S. Park Police located the suspect vehicle—a white Genesis G70—in Washington, D.C.

Bryant was detained during a traffic stop on a felony fugitive warrant.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators recovered a loaded firearm.

Police also recovered a spent shell casing at the scene with assistance from the Maryland State Police K-9 Unit.

What's next:

Bryant is currently being processed as a fugitive in Washington, D.C., and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

The investigation remains active and is being led by the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative.