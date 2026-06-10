Man charged in road rage incident on Baltimore-Washington Parkway
JESSUP, Md. - A Prince George’s County man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an alleged road rage shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway that left another driver wounded, according to Maryland State Police.
What we know:
Maryland State Police have charged 21-year-old Darius Bryant, of Prince George’s County, in connection with the shooting.
Bryant is facing attempted murder and other related charges.
The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on northbound Maryland Route 295 near the Arundel Mills Boulevard exit in Anne Arundel County.
Police say the victim was driving a white Dodge van when gunfire struck the driver’s side of the vehicle.
A passenger was also inside the van at the time but was not injured.
The victim drove himself to a nearby medical facility before being transported to a trauma center, where he continues to receive treatment.
Dig deeper:
After receiving the report, Maryland State Police obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and reviewed dashcam video provided by the victim.
At approximately 8:40 a.m., U.S. Park Police located the suspect vehicle—a white Genesis G70—in Washington, D.C.
Bryant was detained during a traffic stop on a felony fugitive warrant.
During a search of the vehicle, investigators recovered a loaded firearm.
Police also recovered a spent shell casing at the scene with assistance from the Maryland State Police K-9 Unit.
What's next:
Bryant is currently being processed as a fugitive in Washington, D.C., and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.
The investigation remains active and is being led by the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Maryland State Police.