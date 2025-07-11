Family of toddler who survived fall from 15th floor balcony speaks out: 'We’re just grateful'

The Brief A two-year-old boy who fell from a 15th-story balcony back in May is back home recovering. Little TJ Thompson just got his cast off last week and will need some physical therapy. The family says they're still not sure how the toddler was able to get over the protective glass on the balcony. Montgomery County police investigated TJ’s fall and ultimately decided no charges would be filed.



A two-year-old Maryland toddler who fell 15 stories from a high-rise balcony in May is back with his family and continuing to recover.

The little boy fell from the 15th floor apartment at the Enclave in Silver Spring. FOX spoke with the family on Friday, who say they’re just thankful he survived.

What they're saying:

In the comforting arms of his grandmother Janeil, two-year-old TJ Thompson is learning to walk again.

"We’re just grateful to have him still with us. It’s literally a miracle what happened with TJ," Janeil Thompson says.

It’s been just about two months since TJ nearly died in a harrowing fall that few would ever survive to see another day.

TJ was visiting his mother and maternal grandmother at the Enclave Apartments in Silver Spring, Maryland on May 15 when he fell from their 15th floor balcony, landing in a bush.

"He flattened that bush," says Janeil’s wife, Whitley Thompson. "So to see that and to see him. It’s definitely God that saved him that day, and I am so appreciative, so appreciative."

TJ will turn three at the end of the month. He lives with his paternal grandmother and her wife in Prince Frederick in Calvert County.

"Honestly, he hasn’t missed a beat especially now that he’s out of his cast," Whitley says. "Hasn’t missed a beat. Still the same energetic, loving, sweet little boy."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The backstory:

The Thompsons say they’re not sure and haven’t been told how TJ was able to get over the protective glass on the balcony of his mother’s apartment.

"When it first happened, he was having night terrors," Janeil Thompson explains. "He’d wake up, say things like ‘fall. Bush.’ ‘Fall balcony.' But he really hasn’t been saying that lately as much. The first couple weeks were rough."

TJ suffered a broken femur, a lacerated liver, bruised lungs and torn ligaments in his neck. There are five screws in his leg, helping the bones to heal.

"The first week I cried every day. Very heartbreaking, like a shot to the heart," says Whitley.

TJ just got his cast off last week and will need some physical therapy.

"He doesn’t understand why he can’t walk like he used to or get down and play like he used to, but everything else is back to normal. He’s still singing and still opinionated."

In the weeks since TJ’s fall, Janeil and Whitley created an Instagram reel to share the story with friends and family.

TJ has a one-year-old sister named Star. She helps him smile and squeal with delight during the day.

"I have people ask all the time, ‘How is TJ doing?’" Janeil says. "He’s doing great. Like I say, he definitely had his angels with him."

"He’s a miracle baby," adds Whitley. "He’s a miracle boy. And I thank God for that."

What's next:

Montgomery County police investigated TJ’s fall and ultimately decided no charges would be filed.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe for TJ started by the family.