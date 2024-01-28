Family desperately searching for missing 22-year-old Fredericksburg man

Dozens of people gathered at Alum Spring Park in Fredericksburg to search for Darius Appiah.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office say the 22-year-old went missing on Jan. 24 at 2:50 p.m. near Mine Road. They say he was wearing a blue winter coat, blue jeans and brown hiking boots.

His mother, Eunice Appiah and family spent Sunday morning searching for her son, who Virginia State Police identify as an "at-risk/missing person."

In the alert, they say that his disappearance "poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4450.