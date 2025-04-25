Maryland woman claims neighbors shot, killed missing dog mistaking it for coyote

The Brief A woman is looking for answers after she claims a neighbor shot and killed her family dog after mistaking it for a coyote. In a video, the neighbors in question indicated they thought the dog was a coyote while observing it from a distance. Anne Arundel County Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.



An Anne Arundel County woman is looking for answers after she says a neighbor shot and killed her family dog after mistaking it for a coyote.

What we know:

The owner of that dog, Shannon Smith Wood, says she’s devastated by the loss of her 11-month-old Belgian Malinois, Maisie.

11-month-old Belgian Malinois, Maisie

"You don’t’ shoot things and then look at them later. She had a collar. She had a pink collar on. She’s not aggressive. They even told my daughter she wasn’t aggressive. I know the person in the video has talked to my daughter several times and was very apologetic, but they said that her body is gone. It’s gone," Smith Wood said.

In a video, the neighbors in question indicated they thought the dog was a coyote. Maisie got out of her Harwood home during Easter Dinner on Sunday night with Smith Wood’s other dog, Luna.

According to Smith Wood, Luna returned on Monday morning, but Maisie did not.

Wood and other loved ones took to social media asking for help finding Maisie. She even hired a drone company on Monday to fly over the wooded area where she lives with the hopes of locating her dog.

On Monday night, Wood received a cell phone video that appeared to be taken by a family about a mile up the road, who recorded Maisie roaming, and seemingly convinced themselves that she was a coyote.

At one point in the video, which appears to have been posted on social media, they get another person on the phone asking them to bring a shotgun.

Smith Wood’s partner, John, went straight to that scene, and was told Maisie had been chased away by a coyote.

They looked all day Tuesday, then Tuesday night, Smith Wood’s daughter got a call from someone in the family who recorded the video saying a family member shot the dog.

Smith Wood says she keeps being told the dog is "gone," and has not received Maisie’s body back, which is all she wants.

Anne Arundel County Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release information about the individuals responsible for Maisie's death.

This is a developing story that will be updated.