Family remembers DC father hit, killed in fatal U Street hit-and-run robbery

A man was killed following a hit-and-run collision on U Street in Northwest, D.C. The driver fled the scene and remains at large. Police continue to search for a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Maryland license plate.



A D.C. family is mourning the murder of their loved one who was killed during a fatal U Street hit-and-robbery.

What we know:

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to the victim's family.

55-year-old Donnel Phillips, a father of three and grandfather of two, was on his lunch break getting money for his rent when he was killed. Phillips, was an overnight concierge at an apartment complex on 14th Street Northwest.

FOX 5 obtained footage of the very moment when the car hit Phillips. In the video, you can see the man realize the car is turning towards him. He tries to get out of the way, but he gets hit and dragged on the hood of the car for half a block.

Video then shows the occupants getting out, taking something from the man as he lay on the ground, turning around and then leaving.

Investigators are working to learn if the occupants of that car returned to the same ATM and withdrew money.

A police source told FOX 5 investigators believe the individuals inside of the White 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Maryland plates was responsible for two other robberies in the half hour before this incident.

Big picture view:

55-year-old Donnel Phillips, a father of three and grandfather of two

"It's heartbreaking because it's like that was cruel. It was cruel and then and then y'all just left him there... they left him there. They just left him there Then they robbed him. You stole for a man that you already killed. I don't understand and because of my dad this is the only thing I can say... because my dad I pray for the person that did it instead of wanting revenge. Because ya'll took a good man. A man who stood for a lot of things and helped out a lot of people and didn't want anything in return," said Tyshia Johnson, his daughter.

D.C. police say the same people robbed two other victims at gunpoint in the half hour before killing Mr. Phillips.

"When I was sad... he had helped lift me... lift me up. Got me in a good mood. Even though we had our bad times... our good times. We've been best friends since I was born. He taught me so much," said Don-yel Houston, Phillips' granddaughter.