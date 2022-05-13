Family of missing Virginia man call for police to continue landfill search

The Fairfax County Police Department is responding to calls from family and friends to restart the search for their loved one who was murdered in January.

Investigators say 20-year-old Ahmen Ebrahim was shot and killed during a robbery. His body was placed in a dumpster, but his remains have not been found.

Chief Kevin Davis says 50 employees worked an average of eight hours per day for six weeks to complete the search, combing through and processing over 6,000 tons of trash.

In a recently released YouTube video, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis details the department's efforts and discusses the crime.

"The Fairfax County Police Department seeks justice no matter the obstacles. This commitment was exemplified in the case of Ahmed Ebrahim," Chief Davis said. "The search for Ebrahim's body commenced on February 25th after several weeks of very careful planning. Our goal was to bring closure to the family and locate evidence to aid in the successful prosecution of our killers."



Two men: 20-year-old Joel Antonio Sarabia and his 17-year-old accomplice have been arrested and charged with killing Ebrahim. True justice for the family involves finding his body.

The investigation started off when Ebrahim's family reported him missing. He was last seen leaving his home for a friend's house on January 15.

Detectives found the victim's vehicle three days later in a tow lot with lots of blood.

Police learned Sarabia was driving it around and took him into custody. Through interviews and evidence that was collected, police found out the suspect had planned to rob Ebrahim before shooting him in a parking lot on Lachine Lane in Alexandria. Police say the 17-year-old assisted with the crime.