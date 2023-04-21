A northern Virginia family is speaking out after their loved ones were killed in a fatal crash earlier this month.

Police believe 33-year-old Mustafa Aljazairi purposely drove his car into an SUV, killing his girlfriend 33-year-old Dorothy D’Ann Horton, and her 5-year-old daughter, Empress.

Horton's family members say there was a history of abuse, and now they're warning others to pay attention to the warning signs.

The double fatal accident happened Wednesday, April 5, in the area of Dumfries Road and Fortuna Center Plaza in Dumfries.



Prince William County police reported it happened after a verbal altercation between Aljazairi and Horton.

During the argument, police said, that Aljazairi intentionally drove his 2007 Chrysler 300 into oncoming traffic, hitting a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban.

The force of the collision caused both vehicles to rotate. Aljazairi's car ran off the roadway and onto a sidewalk, while the Suburban came to rest facing southbound traffic.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Mustafa Aljazairi, 33, of Stafford, Virginia

Horton and the young girl were both taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead. Aljazairi and the driver of the SUV both suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police said he and Horton were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. They also mentioned that the child had not been properly restrained.

Aljazairi was arrested two days later at his home in Stafford and charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of malicious wounding. Police said he's being held without bond.

Derek Cicheskie, Horton's brother, says he wants to see his sister's boyfriend held accountable.

"I would like to, you know, see him get the full extent of this because now I'm without a sister and a niece. And the rest of her kids are without a mom and a sister, and it's terrible," Cicheskie said. "All in a day, a quarter of her family gone."

He's warning others to "take these abuses and family situations seriously."

"If you hear something, say something because it could be life-ending," he added. "Now, I'm just trying to figure out, you know, where to go from here and that everybody that's left has a good place to go."

Horton leaves behind five children. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with the funeral and other expenses.