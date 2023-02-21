Family mourns man who was shot, killed in Riverdale; $25K reward in case

The family of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Riverdale is mourning his death.

Authorities say the shooting was reported around 8:10 p.m. in the 6800 block of Riverdale Road in Prince George's County.

Officers found the victim, 40-year-old Tyrone McKinney of Riverdale, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

FOX 5 spoke with McKinney's wife. She says, the two married in 2006 and it's been pure love ever since.

"He's a jokester. He's always laughing and joking. He's always trying to make me laugh," said Janeisa McKinney.

She says Tyrone was in Riverdale Sunday night visiting his mother.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Tyrone McKinney

"To know him was to love him and everybody loved him. That is why this is confusing to me because he wasn't one to start anything."

Detectives have not identified any suspects or a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS. A

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.