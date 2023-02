A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George’s County.

The shooting was reported around 8:10 p.m. in the 6800 block of Riverdale Road in the Riverdale area.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to establish suspects and motive in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.