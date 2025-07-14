Family heartbroken after DC man killed in hit-and-run in Oxon Hill

The Brief A D.C. man was killed in a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill last week. His family says they don’t know how he got there or why he was there. Police are still searching for the driver. No details on a suspect have been released at this time.



Police in Prince George’s County are looking for the driver of a hit-and-run vehicle that left a D.C. man dead in the street.

The victim’s family is calling for justice.

What they're saying:

"I’m just mad that my father is no longer here. It feels like I’m living my worst nightmare," says Rayna Parker.

The body of Earl Thomas Parker Jr. was discovered last Wednesday, July 9, just after midnight on Wheeler Road near Birchtree Lane in Oxon Hill. The victim’s loved ones have placed a teddy bear, flowers and balloons at the intersection.

"My dad…he was a sweet person," his daughter says. "He was outgoing. He loved really, really hard and I just can’t believe my dad is gone."

Parker was 45 years old and lived in D.C. but he ended up getting killed in Oxon Hill. His family says they don’t know how he got there or why he was there.

Videos and photos of the scene soon after Parker’s body was discovered in the roadway show many of first responders at the scene, working to save his life.

Prince George’s County Police say the striking vehicle did not stop. The driver has not come forward. For the victim’s family, the pain and anger are understandable.

"They didn’t stop. They didn’t call 911," Rayna Parker says. "They didn’t see if he was OK. They just left him there to die. And my father…he was a father, grandfather, a brother, an uncle, a son. And now my kids and my brother’s kids are never going to see their grandfather again."

Dig deeper:

Kym Gray lives across the street from where Mr. Parker was struck and killed. She recorded photos and videos on her phone.

Her home’s Ring cameras also appear to have captured the sound of the collision about an hour before Parker was discovered dead in the street around 12:20 a.m. last Wednesday.

"That’s very sad—not taking responsibility even if it’s an accident you take responsibility for your actions," Gray said. "I believe in reciprocity. That’s what the Bible says. It’s going to come back and get you, so I mean, whoever it is should just say you know it’s a mistake. It was an accident. You have families. You wouldn’t want that done to your family."

Gray says at least two other people have been killed at this intersection in crashes between cars.

Prince George’s County CrimeSolvers are asking anyone with information about last week’s fatal hit-and-run to please come forward.