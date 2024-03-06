Family goes viral recreating photo from 40 years ago

A local family is going viral on TikTok for recreating a photo that was taken 40 years ago.

Meet the Byrd family from Dale City, Virginia. Carolyn and Reginald Bird and their nine children took a family photo 40 years ago. And thanks to brother Corey Byrd, all nine kids and their parents reunited on Saturday to recreate that very same photo.

By Sunday night, the video of their photo shoot had been seen by millions.

"Within the first 30 minutes we were at 1,500 views – just like that," said Corey Byrd.

Brittany, the photographer, said she "had a feeling when our family came together that this would happen."

"It's unbelievable," said father Reginald Byrd.