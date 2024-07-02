Family friend remembers Largo fire victim's love and laughter

Families are mourning after Prince George’s County fire officials confirmed two people were killed in a large fire at an apartment complex.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near Harry S. Truman Drive in Largo.

When they arrived, fire and smoke could be seen through the roof of one of the buildings at the Northampton Apartment Homes.

A man and a woman were killed, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue Department. A child was also hurt.

A woman named Marilyn identified herself as a close family friend of the man who was killed. She identified him as Andre King but said he went by "Nate." He was like a son to her, she said.

Andre "Nate" King. Photo via family

"He’d call all hours of the night, ‘Hey, mom how are you doing? Hey, mom. I got a good job. I’m doing this. I’m doing that.’ I was so proud of him. He was doing so well," Marilyn said Tuesday. "All of the cousins loved Nate. He’s just such a lovable guy, always like a jokester for the family – laughing, talking, giving you good advice. Everything about him was so awesome. He was so strong when his mom passed. Everybody saw him, ran to hug him because they felt comfort."

Marilyn said she’s known Nate’s mother since they were children.

"She came to me in a dream Sunday night. Everybody laughs because of what I dream about, but it was a big bus and a big body of water. I said, ‘Ooh, look at the water, Renee. What are you doing here?’ She looked at me and disappeared. I feel like she came to get Nate. She came to get her baby boy," she recalled.

Marilyn said she’s been in touch with family members of Nate.

The fire overnight was determined to be a two-alarm fire, according to officials. It is the second fire of this size at the same apartment complex within the past year. Another two-alarm fire was reported in April 2023.

Dennis West lives across the street and remembers those flames, as well.

"It is a little concerning, yeah," West said. "I try not to dwell on it too much, but it’s impacting because it’s so close, you know?"

Morgan Properties, which is the management company for Northampton Apartment Homes, sent FOX 5 the following statement:

"The safety of our residents is of the utmost importance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, we are cooperating with The Prince George's

County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department and asking that residents follow all directions provided by the fire marshal while on-site. We are working diligently to identify the cause of the fire and repair any damage. Because this matter is part of an active investigation, I must direct your questions to The Prince George's County Fire Department."