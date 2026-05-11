Family of 7 displaced after fire destroys Maryland home

The Brief A family of seven is working to recover after a fast-moving fire destroyed their home early Saturday morning in St. Mary's County. All seven residents, along with two dogs and two cats, were able to escape safely, according to officials. No injuries were reported. A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $23,000 in just 48 hours; two of those displaced are a teacher and her son.



A family of seven is working to recover after a fast-moving fire destroyed their home early Saturday morning, leaving them without belongings, vehicles or housing.

What we know:

Officials with the Maryland State Fire Marshal said the fire started outside the rear of the home in St. Mary's County shortly before 3 a.m. and quickly spread inside.

All seven residents, along with two dogs and two cats, were able to escape safely, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

Among those displaced is a Maryland English teacher at Great Mills High School and her 17-year-old son, a junior and baseball player at the school. The family lost all of their possessions, including vehicles, in the blaze, officials said.

Seventeen-year-old Carter Norris described the emotional aftermath just days after the fire to FOX 5 D.C., noting the overwhelming support from classmates, coaches and teachers as his family begins to rebuild.

The school’s athletics boosters quickly organized a fundraising effort through GoFundMe, initially aiming to raise $11,000 for temporary housing and essentials. That goal was surpassed within 48 hours, with donations now exceeding $23,000, according to Mackensey Kubina, president of the Great Mills High School group.

"We’ve been completely overwhelmed," she said. "The kindness people have shown has been incredible."

Officials estimate the total loss from the fire at around $500,000.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators say they have not yet determined what sparked the blaze.

What's next:

As the investigation continues, the community is focusing on helping the family secure stable housing and replace necessities in the weeks ahead.