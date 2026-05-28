Families of Baltimore bridge collapse victims settle lawsuit with ship owners, drivers

The Brief The families of several of the victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse have settled their lawsuit against the owners of MV Dali. The lawsuit was filed by families of four of the six men who were killed, and one of the survivors. The exact details of the settlement were not disclosed.



The families of several victims of the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse have settled a lawsuit against the owners and operators of the ship that caused the incident, attorneys announced Thursday.

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed by the families of a survivor and four of the victims of the collapse against the owners and operators of the MV Dali. Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, José Maynor López, Miguel Luna and Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella were all killed in the March 26, 2024, collapse. Julio Cervantes survived after falling from the bridge.

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The backstory:

In total, six construction workers were killed in the collapse, after the 985-foot-long cargo ship slammed into the bridge.

What they're saying:

While they did not disclose details of the settlement, lawyers for the families described it as "historic."

"While we are pleased to reach this settlement on behalf of the families of those who lost their lives March 26 and the only person to survive the fall into the Patapsco River, it is bittersweet because these families won't have an opportunity to experience the seasons of life with their husbands, fathers, brothers and sons," said attorney L. Chris Stewart.