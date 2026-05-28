Young MC, Morris Day drop out of 'Trump-backed' Great American State Fair

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The Brief Legacy artists Morris Day and Young MC canceled their scheduled performances at the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C. The announcements come less than 24 hours after the festival unveiled the star-studded lineup. Young MC stated he was exiting the performance, because it was "Trump-backed."



Two legacy acts abruptly pulled the plug on their appearances after being revealed as performers for an America250 celebration this summer in Washington, D.C.

What they're saying:

Morris Day and Young MC alerted their fans on social media that they would not be performing at the Great American State Fair, less than 24 hours after the festival unveiled the artists as part of their star-studded lineup.

"Contrary to rumors, Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the ‘Great American State Fair,'" Day posted on Instagram with the caption, "It’s a No for Me."

Young MC followed suit several hours later with his own Instagram post.

"I have informed my agents that I will not be performing at the Freedom 250 event," he wrote. "The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, Spin magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.’ I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged."

Dig deeper:

C+C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams became the third artist to pull out of the America250 festival, but later backtracked on his statement during an 8-minute rant on social media.

Williams says he initially told his agent, "You didn’t say nothing about Trump… Yeah, no, I ain’t gonna be able to do that."

However, the rapper quickly shifted in response to backlash and anger from commenters, ending his video by saying,"I might do the motherf------ show."

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The backstory:

On Wednesday, Freedom 250 unveiled the initial roster of artists, speakers and exhibits for the Great American State Fair.

That list included Martina McBride, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time, Flo Rida and Bret Michaels.

What we don't know:

Freedom250 has yet to comment on the exit of Young MC and Morris Day and The Time.