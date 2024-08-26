False fall, second summer? DC region heats back up with temps in the 90s this week

Are we starting "second summer?" It sure feels that way!

As autumn approaches (less than a month away!), residents of the D.C, Maryland, and Virginia region are experiencing what is colloquially known as a "second summer." This weather phenomenon brings a resurgence of unseasonably warm temperatures to the area typically when it should be cooling down. Often, it makes it feel like summer is making an unexpected return.

"We had fake fall. Now we have ‘second summer,’" said FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda. After comfortable temperatures in the 80s last week (the false fall!), we’ll see a spike in the heat and humidity beginning Monday with temperatures close to 90 degrees and heat index values into the mid-to-upper 90s. The hot and humid conditions could get worse by Tuesday before peaking on Wednesday.

Grenda says there's a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms with the potential for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and hail on Monday. The chance for afternoon thunderstorms stays with us until Thursday. Temperatures should fall back into the 80s by Friday and into the weekend.

Some appreciate the "second summer," and savor a few more days of warmth before the true fall weather sets in. Others can’t get rid of the summertime heat and humidity fast enough.

Whether you mark the end of summer with Labor Day, the return to school, or the end of "second summer," - the official last day of summer in 2024 is September 22.