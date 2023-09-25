Falling tree crashes onto car in Montgomery County

A driver escaped without serious injuries after a tree crashed onto the car they were driving Sunday afternoon in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. on W Old Baltimore Road in Clarksburg.

Images from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer shows the tree down across both lanes of the roadway. It struck the vehicle in the front section causing damage to the hood of the car.

The roadway was blocked between Lake Ridge Drive and Broadway Avenue while crews cleaned up the downed tree.