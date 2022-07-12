Fallen trees causing chaos, delays across the DMV area

Severe thunderstorms caused significant damage across neighborhoods in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Tuesday evening.

Metropolitan Area Transportation officials reported significant delays on the Baltimore-Washington parkway because of a downed tree in Prince George's County. There are delays and backups up to five miles in both directions. Evening commuters should wait or find an alternative route.

Severe thunderstorm watch in place for DMV amid humid, hot Tuesday

In Northwest, D.C., fallen trees damaged several homes along Yorktown Road and also took out power lines. D.C. Fire and EMS says a power line there sparked when it came down, lighting a fence on fire.

FOX 5 spoke to some homeowners who said no one was injured to their knowledge.

The Berwyn Heights, College Park and Greenbelt areas of Prince George’s County were also hit hard by storms that passed through. The Prince George's Fire Department said there were multiple reports of wires and trees down. The PGFD is working to clear areas that have been impacted.

MARC Brunswick Line train No. 879 encountered a downed tree across one of the tracks, and passengers were forced to sit through significant delays this evening due to trains traveling at reduced speeds as a result of the severe weather.

Train No. 879 was later rerouted around the tree to continue its trip.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said that dozens of families in Olney are likely to be displaced due to storm damage to their homes. There are numerous homes damaged by trees falling on houses, but no reports of any serious injuries or power outages in the area.

FOX 5 also spoke to homeowners in Chantilly, Virginia where Center Street is filled with fallen trees. Folks in the area said there's been relatively minor damage including a broken window, and a downed tree blocking a door.





