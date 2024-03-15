Expand / Collapse search

Fallen tree and downed power lines shuts down road in Fairfax County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Old Dominion Drive is currently closed between Swinks Mill Road to Balls Hill Road in Fairfax County. 

Officials say due to a tree falling across the roadway and taking down power lines, the two-way road is shut down. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

READ MORE: National Mall Smoke: Plume from vehicle fire appears to rise over Lincoln Memorial, causing stir

No word on when the tree and power lines will be removed. 

Featured

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day: Your full things to do guide in DC, Maryland &amp; Virginia
article

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day: Your full things to do guide in DC, Maryland &amp; Virginia

St. Patrick's Day Weekend is here! Celebrate the holiday with green beer, live music, festivals, and much more. Here is your guide to things to do in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. 