Fallen tree and downed power lines shuts down road in Fairfax County

Old Dominion Drive is currently closed between Swinks Mill Road to Balls Hill Road in Fairfax County.

Officials say due to a tree falling across the roadway and taking down power lines, the two-way road is shut down. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

No word on when the tree and power lines will be removed.