Fall fun in the DMV: Activities across the region to celebrate spooky season
WASHINGTON D.C. - Fall has begun and those in the DMV area are clearing their schedule for these fall activities.
D.C.:
- For a unique trick-or-treating experience, consider going down Embassy Row. Consulates will be handing out international goodies around Dupont Circle. But don’t worry, there are plenty of other events before Oct. 31.
- Walk through haunted landmarks from Georgetown to Capitol Hill with a walking ghost tour. Fiat Luxe Tours offers a spooky tour through one of Georgetown’s oldest neighborhoods. View the steps from The Exorcist, the Oak Hill Cemetery, and the Old Stone House. After enduring all the scares, stop by the secret souvenir store at the end of the tour. If that isn’t spooky enough, dive into ghostly disagreements and duels from former lawmakers with AmeriGhost: Ghost of Lafayette Park & Capitol Hill Haunts. From conspiracies surrounding the Lincoln Trial to crimes of passion, this tour offers many eerie opportunities for all ages.
- For a different type of spirit, stop by ‘Night of the Living Zoo’ at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. This adults-only event offers an open cocktail bar, live performances, and tasty treats from local food trucks. This not-so-scary event is happening Oct 24th and 25th. Tickets are on sale now, and all proceeds support the Zoo’s conservation mission to protect endangered species. Trick or treat and party like an animal at ‘Boo at the Zoo,’ the family-friendly Halloween celebration. Come in costume after hours to watch live magic tricks, carve pumpkins, and stroll past spooky scenes. Visit the Smithsonian’s National Zoo from 17th through the 19th for lighthearted Halloween fun.
Virginia :
- Also in October, the fifth-annual Ethiopian Fall Festival is happening on Oct. 12 in Alexandria. Celebrate culture, community, and connection with live music, traditional dance, local vendors, activities, and tasty food. Tickets are $10, and kids under 10 enter free.
- By the waterfront, King and Rye, a southern restaurant, is hosting a HallowQueen Drag Brunch on the 25th, featuring a red-carpet costume contest. The two best-dressed guests will win gift cards based on the creativity of their outfits! Tickets can be purchased online for thirty dollars with a twenty-five-dollar food and beverage minimum.
- For a dose of fall foliage, visit Jones Point Park along the Potomac River. Beyond the beautiful nature, the trail has a rich history as one of the nation’s largest centers for transportation, shipping, and manufacturing.
Maryland:
- Carrying out a long-time tradition, Butler’s Orchard is hosting their 45th Annual Pumpkin Festival with hayrides, a corn maze and live music. The event will run from Wednesday to Sunday, through November 2nd. The festival will fill up, so scheduling reservations is advised.
- Fall is in full effect at Heyser Farms. With apple orchards and pumpkin patches, get the fall feeling. Visit the farm and search for the right pumpkin to take home while sipping cider made from locally grown ripe apples.
- Experience a fall escape at Summers Farm Fall Festival. Cozy up by the campfire or watch a pig race. This fall festival offers more than 45 attractions and activities perfect for families and friends. Visit the farm now through Oct. 31. for fall fun.