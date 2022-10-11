Fall Foliage 2022: The best places to visit in Maryland, Virginia

Fall is here, and that means pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters and colorful foliage!

Fall Is HERE! Here are some dates of note for the season ahead

Maryland and Virginia have many opportunities to explore the fall foliage. Here are some of the best places to take in the autumnal nature and snap your foliage photos:

Maryland

Image 1 of 5 ▼ BOONSBORO, MD - OCTOBER 30: Fall foliage is on display at Greenbrier State Park October 30, 2017 in Boonsboro, MD. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Western Maryland

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says the trees in Western Maryland are currently changing to "fall’s finest array of color" while Eastern Maryland is still experiencing mostly green trees with small pops of color. The weather has been ideal for fall foliage, according to the department, and the sugar and red maples are already showing off their beautiful color, with the oaks and hickories close behind. Peak foliage in this area is expected around Oct. 15 and will continue for about two weeks.

Southern Maryland

The department says the leaves in this region are just starting to change. The trees are still a lush green during this time, but in a few weeks, the department says fall colors will be at their peak.

Northern/Central Maryland

This region has a similar story to Southern Maryland with lots of green still being spotted in areas like Cecil County. However, the department says with dryer, cooler temperatures ahead, fall colors are just around the corner.

READ MORE: Discover fall foliage maps and where to see fall foliage right now

Virginia

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A woman takes photos of fall leaves in a tree in Arlington, Virginia on October 30, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS (Photo credit should read Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Northern Virginia

Pops of color are beginning to show in this region, and Virginia officials recommend Prince William Forest Park as one of the best places in the area to take in the fall colors. It is the largest nature area in the National Park Service’s Washington Capital Region. Peak fall foliage for NoVa is expected in mid-October.

Western Virginia

Leaf gazing is optimal in this region from early to mid-October. Virginia officials recommend Hungry Mother State Park, Grayson Highlands State Park, Natural Tunnel State Park and Wilderness Road State Park to view the fall foliage with mid-October being the best time to visit. The parks feature high mountaintops with scenic views, biking trails and beautiful waterfronts.

Eastern Virginia

If you’re looking to the coast for your leaf viewing, officials say it’s best to wait until late October to early November. State parks in this area, such as First Landing, Belle Isle, York River and Kiptopeke, offer hiking trails, shorelines and campsites where visitors can take in the sights and fall colors.