1 injured in fire at Prince George’s County apartment complex

A person was critically injured Tuesday morning after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Prince George’s County.

Fire crews were called around 11:15 a.m. to the 7200 block of Donnell Place in Forestville, where they arrived to find flames showing from a four‑story multifamily building. A second alarm was quickly requested.

The injured person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Photos from the scene show extensive fire damage to the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

