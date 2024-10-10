Fall farmers markets across DC, Maryland & Virginia

Farmers markets are in full swing for fall, offering some of the freshest and tastiest produce available in the DMV. Here are the top 10 markets to add to your list.

Whether you are looking for something in particular or just want to browse all the market vendors, these 10 markets are a great place to start.

CAPITOL HILL, D.C. - Eastern Market is celebrating its 150th anniversary as DC's original food and arts market. Located just seven blocks away from the Capitol, Eastern Market is a cultural hub for residents of the Capitol Hill neighborhood and beyond. The market is open year-round and boasts a variety of indoor and outdoor vendors from farms located in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The indoor market is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outdoor market offers hours on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - The Falls Church Farmers Market can be enjoyed every Saturday year-round from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Falls Church City Hall. Over 50 vendors attend the market, providing produce, baked goods and artisanal creations you cannot find anywhere else. The market offers free weekend parking just a two-minute walk away at the Kaiser Permanente parking garage. After you complete your farmers market shopping, stop by Cherry Hill Park one block away and take in the picturesque scenery while enjoying your new treats.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Takoma Park Farmers Market features seasonal produce and local products from farms within 125 miles of Takoma Park, Md. The market is open year-round on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Shops on Laurel Ave. Throughout the month of October, be sure to look out for fall favorites from market vendors including apples, chestnuts, jams and jellies, squash and a variety of baked goods.

TRINIDAD, D.C. - Only one and a half miles away from the National Arboretum, the Trinidad Farmers Market is open on Sundays year-round from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market offers a variety of vendors and events for community members, including a free cooking demonstration on Oct. 13, a free outdoor yoga session on Oct. 20 and a free item exchange on Oct. 27. The site's vendors offer everything from the standard farmers market fruits and veggies to coffee, Peruvian meal sets and fermented foods.

ARLINGTON, Va. - Open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Dec. 28, FRESHFARM Arlington Market is offering fall produce including cabbage, apples, cauliflower and beets. The market opens applications biannually for vendors selling agriculturally-based products grown within a 200-mile radius of Arlington, Va. If the FRESHFARM Arlington is not your closest location but you still want to see what FRESHFARM has to offer, take a look at the FRESHFARM website which features FRESHFARM market locations all across the DMV.

LAUREL, Md. - Dutch Country Farmers Market hosts vendors and visitors on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market features fresh products from Pennsylvania's Dutch Country at a convenient location only 40 minutes outside downtown DC. Each vendor offers a variety of weekly specials which can be viewed on the Dutch Country Farmers Market website.

GEORGETOWN, D.C. - The Rose Park Farmers Market is held every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. until Oct. 30. This farmers market may be smaller in size, but it contains quality goods from various vendors including Lobster Maine-ia, Luisa Farms and Potomac Roasting. The market is organized by neighborhood volunteers who make up the non-profit group Friends of Rose Park.

MANASSAS, Va. - The Historic Manassas Farmers Market is a nonprofit farmers market featuring two locations in Downtown Manassas, Va. At the market, enjoy live music while shopping local products and handmade items. The market's Harris Pavilion location is open on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the market's Prince William Street parking lot location operates on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Anne Arundel County Farmers Market operates on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Dec. 28 and year-round on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The producers-only farmers market has been running for over 40 years and offers coffee, baked goods, seafood, art glass creations and more from its vendors. No matter what you are in the mood for, the Anne Arundel County Farmers Market has something for everyone.

LANIER HEIGHTS, D.C. - The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market is a producer-only farmers market that runs year-round on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors for the market supply the Mount Pleasant Neighborhood with produce sourced from the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, 125 miles outside of DC. Best-selling market products include free-range meat and dairy, fresh fruit and vegetables and a wide range of flowers.

