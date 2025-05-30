Fairfax man assaults multiple women, assaults officer during arrest: police

The Brief A Fairfax man was taken into custody after he assaulted multiple women. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Gigssa Bekele Bengessa of Fairfax, Virginia. Bengessa was previously arrested in October 2023 for assaulting an underage girl at a bus stop.



A Fairfax man is accused of sexually assaulting two women and assaulting an officer during his arrest.

What we know:

According to police, two victims reported that a man approached and touched them inappropriately on May 28, at 5:04 p.m., at Fair Oaks Mall in Fair Lakes. Officers saturated the area to locate the suspect.

While actively searching for the suspect, an additional call came out at 5:17 p.m. in the 13000 block of Fair Lakes Shopping Center for a man masturbating in a vehicle. Officers responded, but the suspect fled before police arrived.

Officers obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and vehicle information through Flock technology.

At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to the 12200 block of Fairfax Towne Center for a sex offense. The victim reported that a man approached her in the parking lot and assaulted her.

At 8:12 p.m., officers located the suspect at his residence where he assaulted an officer.

Bengessa was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

He is being held on no bond.

The backstory:

Bengessa was previously arrested in October 2023 for assaulting an underage girl at a bus stop.

Eyewitness accounts and investigation details provided by authorities sketch a concerning scene where Bengessa engaged the student in conversation, seemingly unprovoked. Bengessa is reported to have made physical contact, placed his hands on the juvenile’s shoulders, and proceeded to offer a vape pen to the minor.

According to reports, Bengessa kissed the student on the cheek before departing the area on foot.