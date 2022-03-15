Fairfax County woman missing for more than a week; man charged with second-degree murder

Fairfax County police are updating the public Tuesday after a woman has been missing for more than a week and a man is facing second-degree murder charges in the case.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Hannah Choi, 35, was last seen on March 6 at 7 a.m. in the 5300 block of Jesmond Street in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

Fairfax County officials will inform the community of the ongoing efforts to find Ms. Choi and announce second-degree murder charges against the man who is wanted in the case at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Watch the press conference live on FOX 5.

Advertisement



