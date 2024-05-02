Fairfax County weighs delaying middle school start times

Some Virginia middle school students may get to sleep a little later each morning. Fairfax County Public Schools are considering later start times after new data revealed the benefits.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick spoke with some students at Luther Jackson Middle School who told her they are tired. Most wake at 6 a.m. to make their first bell at 7:15 a.m.

A survey of FCPS students found they slept seven hours or less on an average school night. Middle school students, according to the data, should get 8.5 to 9.5 a night.

Later start times could help and could give students a boost in mood and performance.

Transportation is one of the biggest challenges. FCPS currently doesn’t have enough drivers or buses.

Middle school might have to start late, or elementary start times may have to shift to the early slot.

There may be an impact on the school budget too. FCPS is hosting community forums on the proposal.

if approved, the change would take effect in the 2025-2026 school year.