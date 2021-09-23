Fairfax County teachers demand compensation for teaching kids in quarantine

Teachers in Fairfax County are asking for more money for what they say, will be more work and hours spent.

According to their union, the Fairfax Education Association, teachers are being asked to either live-stream or record their Zoom lessons for kids in quarantine while also checking in with the student who is sick or in quarantine several times during the week.

The requirement would need to start no later than day three of a student being in isolation.

The live-streaming or recorded lesson plan comes as FCPS and other school districts around the region are dealing with COVID-19 cases and quarantines during the first few weeks of in-person learning.

Union representative Kimberly Adams said the requirement puts too much strain on teachers because it’s extra work that demands extra hours so they should be compensated for it.

"The two biggest things we are asking for is a consideration of where can we fit this into the contract currently and what can we take off the teacher’s plate to give them more time," said Adams. "If that’s simply not possible, then how can we compensate those hours after or before school that will be spent doing this work?"

So far, the school system is staying committed to a 14-day quarantine protocol.

Earlier this week, Superintendent of schools, Scott Brabrand stated that the requirement is just a short-term solution to a short-term problem.

"I think that this is really hard," said Great Falls resident, Heather Cheney. "I am so impressed with the teachers that we had last year that did such a great job but I think it’s really hard to teach that way and I would expect more pay."

"As a former teacher and now parent, I definitely agree that the teacher should be paid more because they have a lot on their plate right now, like all of this extra work and they’re parents themselves so they might need that support for their own children," said Freddie Eklund of McLean.

A school board meeting was scheduled to take place Thursday, at 7 p.m.

The topic of more compensation according to FCPS officials, was not on the agenda.

Our inquiry to some board members about this topic did not receive an immediate response.