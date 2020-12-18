Fairfax County suspect in abduction, other crimes jailed without bond

A man who’d been identified as a suspect in a series of serious crimes in the Fairfax County has been jailed without bond, police say.

After responding to a Wednesday morning call about a suspicious person – and later a reported "luring" – Fairfax County police spent the day searching the Sunrise Valley Drive neighborhood in Herndon.

According to police, the description of the man matched that of a suspect in an assault that had been reported on Nov. 27.

Around 8 p.m., police received a report of a man who fit the description trying to break into a home in the 13900 block of Mansarde Avenue in Herndon.

Police units surrounded the area and, just before midnight, they tracked down Gerald Brevard III trying to hide in an apartment complex.

Brevard is facing charges including abduction and burglary, as well as possession of burglarious tools.

They’re still investigating a Dec. 3 robbery and sex assault.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (703) 246-7800.

