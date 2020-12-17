‘Person of interest’ in series of Fairfax County sex assaults, robberies is in custody, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police say a “person of interest” in their investigation into a series of sexual assaults and robberies in the Reston and Fair Oaks communities is in custody.
Police have not released the man’s name, but surveillance photos they sent out to the public were still prominently displayed in their press release.
They believe the suspect may have been the same person in each incident.
Prior to taking the man into custody, police indicated that he should be considered armed and dangerous.