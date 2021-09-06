Fairfax County social worker recorded victim; groomed her family years ago: cops

article

Fairfax County police have arrested a 64-year-old social worker who they say planted cameras in his bathroom and a bedroom to record a then-underage female victim.

According to investigators, Henry Pacheco of Clifton began grooming the victim’s family years ago – offering them, vacations, gifts, and the shelter of his home – while employed as a social worker.

The victim told police that on three occasions, she found recording devices hidden in Pacheco’s home.

Last week, police searched Pacheco’s home and found electronic and digital evidence.

Police charged him with two counts of unlawful filming of a minor, and one count of attempted unlawful filming of a minor.

So far, police believe the crimes were limited to Pacheco’s home – however, he worked with "at risk youths" throughout the D.C. area for 30 years.

Police are asking anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Pacheco to call (703) 246-7800, option 3.

