The Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team shared new images on the Fourth of July showing crews continuing search operations in Venezuela as delayering work progresses following last week’s devastating earthquakes.

In a video post, Virginia Task Force 1 said close coordination with local heavy equipment operators remains critical for responder safety. The video released by the team shows members working atop a large pile of rubble as they continue efforts to reach trapped victims.

Fairfax County Search and Rescue Team shares Fourth of July images from Venezuela quake response (VA-TF1 / USA-01 - Urban Search and Rescue)

Additional images highlight the team’s logisticians, who manage camp operations, equipment repairs, power, fuel, water and cache supplies. The logistics unit is described as the backbone of USA‑01 and essential to sustaining the mission.

The State Department said four Urban Search and Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the earthquakes as part of a broader U.S. response that includes more than $300 million in humanitarian assistance.

Last week members of the team freed a mother and her infant and later helped rescue a father and son from collapsed buildings following the earthquakes in Venezuela, officials said.

Authorities reported at least 2,295 deaths earlier this week, a number expected to rise.