Members of the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team freed a mother and her infant and later helped rescue a father and son from collapsed buildings following the earthquakes in Venezuela, officials said.

Virginia Task Force 1 posted video capturing the cries of the trapped infant as rescuers lifted the child from the debris. Another clip shows the mother on a stretcher, passed carefully over piles of wreckage before being taken to an ambulance. "This is our why: the delivery of hope," the team wrote on X.

RELATED: Fairfax County rescue team deploys to Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

On Sunday, Fairfax County crews working alongside international teams and local residents pulled a father and his son from the rubble four days after the powerful quakes struck northern Venezuela. "We’re delivering critical, life‑saving assistance on the ground in Venezuela — each and every life saved is a victory," the Department of State said online.

The VA‑TF1/USA‑01 team deployed early Friday, joining rescue crews from around the world mobilizing to help communities devastated by the back‑to‑back earthquakes. Fairfax County’s team is routinely dispatched to major disasters in the U.S. and abroad, including the 2023 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Hurricane Ian in Florida in 2022, the 2021 earthquake in Haiti and the 2020 wildfires in Oregon.

Authorities reported Sunday that 1,450 people were dead, with thousands more injured and many still missing as rescue operations continue.

RELATED: 2 massive earthquakes rock Venezuela in less than a minute

Fairfax County rescue crews pull mother, infant and father, son from rubble after Venezuela quakes (Department of State / @StateDept)