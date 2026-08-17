Accused WWII Memorial vandal granted pretrial release after court appearance

The Brief A woman accused of vandalizing the WWII Memorial was granted pretrial release. Melissa Farris is accused of spray-painting the memorial and leaving bubbles in the fountain. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison along with a $250,000 fine.



A 41-year-old woman who was charged with vandalizing the World War II Memorial on the National Mall made her first court appearance Monday, where she was granted pretrial release.

What we know:

The suspect, identified by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro as Melissa L. Farris, is accused of vandalizing the monument with red paint and bubbles in the fountain. She surrendered herself to law enforcement following the vandalism.

Melissa L. Farris (U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro)

Following her court appearance, she will return to the Toledo, Ohio, area, where her daughter resides, court officials said.

READ MORE | World War II Memorial vandalized with spray paint, fountains overflow with bubbles

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed two felony charges against Farris: Depredation Against Property of the United States and Destruction of Veterans’ Memorials.

If convicted, Farris could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both, along with three years of probation.

She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in D.C. on September 3.

WWII Monument vandalism

U.S. Park Police responded to the scene after the vandalism was discovered. Investigators found bubbles filling a fountain at the monument, along with the phrase "Clean hands dirty $" written in red paint.

U.S. Attorney Pirro condemned the incident on X, calling it "a despicable attack on a sacred monument."

President Donald Trump also addressed the incident on Truth Social, describing the perpetrators as "Spray Painting Vandals" and calling the act a grave insult to Americans who lost their lives in World War II.

Outrage from veterans

What they're saying:

The act sparked outrage from veterans' groups and memorial stewards:

Friends of the National World War II Memorial said that national memorials should never serve as a canvas for vandalism, emphasizing that there are numerous other places for public expression and debate.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) called the vandalism "a slap in the face" to veterans and their families.