Fairfax County school nurse indicted for stealing, using student prescriptions: officials

A school nurse in Fairfax County has been indicted after she allegedly stole student prescriptions, kept the drugs for herself, and substituted them with over-the-counter medications.

Authorities say Jennifer Carpenter faces several charges, including multiple child abuse and drug charges, after allegedly taking the medications prescribed to elementary school children by their doctors and using them for herself over a five-month period.

"It is a gross breach of trust and safety when something like this happens, and we are committed to acting swiftly to ensure our children are protected," Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement. "This situation could have easily evolved into a medical emergency for any of the children affected."

"Parents and their children depended on and trusted this individual to provide necessary medical care. As always, we will seek accountability and a path forward for the victims and their families to heal," Descano continued.

Carpenter faces over 32 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.