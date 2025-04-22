Fairfax County residents speak out about $300M budget shortfall

The Brief Fairfax County residents spoke well into the night, making their voices heard as the county faces a $300 million budget shortfall. At least 120 people signed up to express their concerns about the 2026 budget. Public hearings on the county's 2026 budget kicked off on Tuesday. There will be two more hearings on Wednesday and Thursday.



Hundreds of millions of dollars could be slashed from Fairfax County's budget and people are concerned about what that will mean for their communities. More than 100 people signed up to speak at a public hearing Tuesday night that was still going at 10 p.m.

It started late Tuesday afternoon and FOX 5 was told at least 120 people signed up to express their concerns about the 2026 budget that has a $300 million shortfall, meaning a number of programs are on the chopping block.

Outside the government center building, teachers gathered with signs, telling the Board of Supervisors not to mess with funding for schools and inside the building.

What they're saying:

Educators demanded that the county follow through on their request for a 7% increase for all their employees.

"Part of having a world-class education system, is funding a world-class education system," said David Walrod, president of the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers.

Warlod is just one of dozens of speakers giving their input on the county executive's proposed budget that includes cuts to school programs and public safety.

The budget is looking to remove four ambulances from neighborhoods in the county including Gunston and Crosspointe.

"The unique feature of each of those transport units is that they are in the more remote areas of Fairfax Co. so when you take those services away and the person who has the true emergency, you’ve just delayed the time it takes us to get there and serve their needs," Robert Young, president of the International Association of Firefighters – Local 2068 said.

READ MORE: Fairfax County residents protesting proposed budget cuts, tax hikes

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 also asked Board Chairman Jeffrey Mckay about the fire department.

"It’s very important. Public safety, to me, is a necessary component of local government," McKay said.

He says finalizing this budget will be challenging but an increase in taxes, including personal, hotels and meals could help close the budget gap.

"I love taxes. People think I’m crazy but there’s a lot of us who like taxes because they go to things like world class schools," Fairfax County mom Leah Richardson said.

The other side:

Some residents disagree.

"So a 7.5% increase on property tax and a proposed maybe up to 6% meals tax. So this is what we're protesting. we want them to get their spending under control and stop taxing us," Fairfax County GOP Chair Katie Gorka said.

Leaders are also looking to cut middle school after school programs.

"I was part of the Langston Hughes middle school's GSA — Gay Straight Alliance — and environmental club, and they both made a profound impact on my life. I don’t know where I would be now if I hadn’t one through those," South Lakes high school student Lucy Rosst told FOX 5.

What's next:

The chairman says the goal is to pass a balanced budget but before the board can do that, they need to hear from residents.

"You can’t just cut your way out of this without cutting into core services. So we have to find that balance of generating new revenue and maintain the level of services our residents have come to expect and make this a great place to live," McKay said.

This is just the first of three scheduled public hearings. The next one is on Wednesday and the last one is on Thursday. They both start at 3 p.m.

The final budget will be adopted in May.