Fairfax County residents protesting proposed budget cuts, tax hikes

Hundreds of people are speaking out against proposed budget cuts and tax hikes in Fairfax County. Public hearings on the county's 2026 budget kicked off on Tuesday.

By the numbers:

Dozens of protesters were out all day on Tuesday — more than 300 people signed up to speak over the next three days of public hearings in Fairfax, where the county is facing a $300 million shortfall.

One of the hot-button issues is tax hikes for homeowners and on meals and on hotels.

"Both bad ideas. When you're looking at declines we're seeing in the restaurant and hotel industry is also seeing a similar decline, it's the wrong time to implement a tax," said Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association.

"So a 7.5% increase on property tax and a proposed maybe up to 6% meals tax. So this is what we're protesting. We want them to get their spending under control and stop taxing us," Fairfax GOP Chair Katie Gorka said.

Other proposals on the table to make up for that budget deficit include cuts to high school crossing guards, certain after-school programs for middle schools and a reduction in firefighting and ambulance services.

What they're saying:

According to the firefighters' union, seven ambulances, one medic unit, three ladder trucks and an engine are all threatened. Protesters call the cuts catastrophic and they were out in force on Tuesday.

Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity says he opposes this current budget proposal and suggests several other areas to make reductions. Those include deferring the millions spent on government-subsidized housing, carbon neutrality programs and staff for collective bargaining.

"This is unacceptable. The board knew this was coming for a long time but they failed to do a deep dive into the budget, they failed to put on the table a lot of things that could be cut instead of critical services," Herrity said.

"I want people to know that your voice matters. Speaking in support of programs you think are valuable really matters," said James Walkinshaw with the Fairfax County Board Of Supervisors.

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to go well past midnight. There are public hearings Wednesday and Thursday as well. The final budget will be adopted three weeks from now in May.