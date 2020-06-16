Fairfax County Public Schools release recommendations for fall reopening

Fairfax County Public Schools have released new recommendations about their fall reopening plan.

The Board met on Monday and says the plan comply with the guidance put in place by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. They say the plan will provide "the safe reopening of schools using health and social distancing protocols." READ THE FULL REPORT

The plan includes three potential scenarios, officials say:

A Virtual Start: No students would be allowed in school buildings, and all instruction would be delivered via enhanced distance learning, including expanded digital access and digital curriculum resources. Staff would have access to the buildings for instructional purposes following health department guidelines

Reopening with Health and Social Distance Protocols in Effect: Students would be allowed in school buildings at 50 percent, or 25 percent capacity; new health and safety protocols would be in place in classrooms and non-academic settings; new instructional bell schedules may be implemented to serve students on alternating days or a.m.-p.m. shifts; in-school instruction may be prioritized for high needs populations such as special education students, English language learners, or students in grades K-2 while serving the majority of students virtually. Under these plans, Fridays would be set aside as in-person support days for students with IEPs, English Language Learners or other selected students in need of additional support.

Online Learning by Need: This option could play out within either of the other scenarios as well as in a "routine" return structure; would require alternative instructional delivery for students opting out of in-school instruction (e.g., Online Campus, Virtual Virginia); may involve monitoring and intervention supports for students when they eventually return. Full-time online enrollment would be offered to students with documented medical needs (personal or family).

School officials say their goal is to an agreed-upon reopening of school plan by June 26.