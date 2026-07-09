Fairfax County Public Schools to discuss Skyview High School boundary changes Thursday

Redrawing school boundaries is back on the agenda in Virginia’s largest school district as Fairfax County Public Schools prepares to discuss plans for the future Skyview High School.

The Brief • Fairfax County Public Schools will discuss possible Skyview High School boundary changes Thursday night.

• The superintendent’s recommendations affect more than 2,500 students across several high and middle schools.

• A separate public hearing on the Skyview boundary is set for July 13, with sign‑ups due Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is in Fairfax County, where school leaders are set to take up the proposed boundary changes at Thursday night’s board meeting.

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Possible new boundaries for the new Skyview High School are listed on the agenda, following earlier hearings, including one in April that drew a packed crowd.

Officials previously presented three boundary scenarios for the school, and Thursday’s discussion will focus on the superintendent’s recommendations aimed at reducing overcrowding.

Skyview is scheduled to open for the 2026–27 school year, with changes affecting more than 2,500 students.

Under the proposal, students currently assigned to Chantilly, South Lakes and Westfield high schools would move to the new Herndon‑area campus. The changes would also impact Centreville High School. Boundary adjustments extend to Carson and Franklin middle schools, with reassignment affecting four additional middle schools.

The superintendent decided not to change elementary school boundaries after hearing feedback, though some feeder patterns may still be adjusted.

Many parents voiced frustration at the April meeting, raising concerns about the proposed shifts.

READ MORE: Skyview High School and Western Pyramids Boundary Study: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Thursday’s meeting is a regular school board session, and the agenda notes the Skyview boundary recommendation may not be discussed until around 11:15 p.m.

A separate public hearing on the Skyview boundary is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 13 at Luther Jackson High School. Thursday at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline to sign up for comments.