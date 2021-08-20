Fairfax County Public Schools adopt COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all employees

Fairfax County Public Schools say all employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to routine tests by late October.

The announcement was made on Friday.

"To reassure FCPS students and families they are learning in the safest environment possible. We can assure everyone who enters our building that our workforce is either vaccinated or is reporting to work with a negative COVID-19 test," school officials posted online.

Ahead of the announcement, The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers pushed for teachers to either be vaccinated or get tested every week.