Former teacher accused of assaulting student and teacher in Fairfax County: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VIRGINIA - A former Fairfax County teacher has been accused of assaulting a student and teacher in two separate incidents.
What we know:
63-year-old Mary Simons of Arlington has been charged with two counts of simple assault. A mugshot of the former teacher has not been released.
Police say Child Protective Services received a referral that a student was assaulted by a Parklawn Elementary School teacher on March 28.
Simons turned herself in and was served two summons releasable warrants for simple assault. She was placed on administrative leave by Fairfax County Public Schools upon notice of the allegation. During the investigation, Simmons retired from her position as a teacher.
Her tenure with FCPS as a teacher began in 2009.
The Source: Information from Fairfax County police was used to write this report.