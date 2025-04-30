Former teacher accused of assaulting student and teacher in Fairfax County: police

The Brief A former teacher is facing assault charges after an incident at Parklawn Elementary School. The teacher is accused of assaulting a teacher and student in two separate incidents. The teacher is no longer employed by Fairfax County Public Schools.



A former Fairfax County teacher has been accused of assaulting a student and teacher in two separate incidents.

What we know:

63-year-old Mary Simons of Arlington has been charged with two counts of simple assault. A mugshot of the former teacher has not been released.

Police say Child Protective Services received a referral that a student was assaulted by a Parklawn Elementary School teacher on March 28.

Simons turned herself in and was served two summons releasable warrants for simple assault. She was placed on administrative leave by Fairfax County Public Schools upon notice of the allegation. During the investigation, Simmons retired from her position as a teacher.

Her tenure with FCPS as a teacher began in 2009.